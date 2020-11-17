Status Yellow wind warning issued for several counties including Cork

A Status Yellow wind warning, which will come into effect tomorrow, has been issued for six counties this morning.

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Cork, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The weather warning comes into effect at 3pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 1am on Thursday.

A Staus Yellow marine warning is also in place for the duration of today as south to southwest winds are expected to reach gale force 8 today on Irish coastal waters from Valentia to Erris Head to Malin Head, extending to all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea by this evening.

The national forecaster has said that tomorrow, southwest to west winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds of between 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in the counties issued with the weather warning.

"The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding," Met Éireann stated.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for tonight and into tomorrow.

The rain is expected to clear in the morning but showers may become heavy or prolonged in the afternoon "with a risk of hail".