Almost 50 people waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

Almost 50 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 40 people are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital and nine patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 217 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Of these, 189 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 28 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the busiest facility in the country with 61 people waiting for beds.

It is followed by CUH (40) and Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where 17 people are waiting for beds.