Man (20s) charged with robbing Cork pharmacy

Update: The man arrested in relation to the robbery of a pharmacy on South Terrace yesterday has since been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

Earlier: A man aged in his 20s is currently being held at the Bridewell Garda Station after he was arrested in relation to a robbery at a pharmacy in the city centre yesterday.

Shortly after 3pm Gardaí received a report that a man had entered a pharmacy on South Terrace, threatened staff and left with a quantity of tablets.

A description of the man was circulated to all uniform and detective Gardaí on duty in the area and a patrol was carried out.

"Shortly after Gardaí met a man on Anglesea Terrace who matched the description of the suspect.

"The man, aged in his 20s, was searched and found to be in possession of tablets that are believed to have been stolen from the pharmacy.

"He was arrested and is currently at Bridewell Garda Station," Gardaí said in a statement.