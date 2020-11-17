Increase in number of people in Cork receiving PUP

There has been a rise in the number of people in Cork receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week when compared with last week, although the increase is smaller than what has been witnessed in recent weeks.

New figures from the Department of Social Protection show 35,193 people in Cork received the PUP today, up from 34,529 last week, an increase of 664.

Nationally, payments valued at €103.8 million, up from €99 million last week, were issued to 350,072 people around the country in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) today.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of just over 7,500 on the 342,505 people paid last week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said that while the number of people receiving PUP has increased again this week, it is “heartening” to see the rate of increase reduce.

“The overall number is also much smaller than during the first period of Level 5 restrictions in March and April.

“This reflects the fact that a wider range of sectors have been able to continue trading, such as in construction and manufacturing.

“However, the number of people in receipt of PUP remains high, demonstrating why it was so important to keep PUP open to new entrants,” she said.

Nationally, the sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (102,682) followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (57,015) and Other Sectors e.g. hairdressers and beauty salons (31,048).

This week’s figures are in addition to the 203,172 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of October.