Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 07:40

Irish Water says works may cause disruption in some parts of Cork today

Irish Water is advising householders and businesses that water main improvement works in the Blackrock area may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses this morning.

The works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains.

Areas, where customers may be affected, include: the Blackrock Road, Castle Road, Church Avenue, Glandore Avenue, Ursuline’s Road, Convent Avenue, Rope Walk, Buckley’s Meadows, Post Office Avenue, Upper Convent Road, Meadow Grove Estate, Buckley’s Meadows, Convent Gardens, Blackrock Well, Blackrock Grove, Blackrock Crescent, Ballinsheen Court, Dunlocha Cottages, Ringmahon Road and surrounding areas

During these planned works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water said it understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure its work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

