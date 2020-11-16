Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 18:03

Covid-19 latest: 'We really have a short period of time in which to turn this around' 

Covid-19 latest: 'We really have a short period of time in which to turn this around' 

There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, 43 of which are in Cork. 

The HPSC has also been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 

There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said he is worried about the direction we are now heading.

"Unfortunately, the very positive trajectory that we had been reporting in recent weeks has, at best, stalled and according to a number of indicators is now deteriorating.

"We really have a short period of time in which to turn this around. We have two weeks to go before December 1."

It comes as the Government examines whether takeaway drinks should be banned after scenes emerged of large crowds gathering Cork and Dublin over the weekend. 

Video and images emerged on social media of people drinking on the streets, breaking public health advice.

Micheál Martin said he was "extremely concerned" by the scenes on the streets of people not adhering to Covid-19 measures, adding that it puts the progress being made in the fight against the virus into "jeopardy".

The Fianna Fáil leader was due to meet Justice Minister Helen McEntee to discuss the issue this afternoon.

Of the cases notified today - 

- 199 are men / 257 are women 

- 69% are under 45 years of age 

- The median age is 34 years old 

- 105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

More in this section

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
coronavirus#covid-19cork health
Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 

Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest