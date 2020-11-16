Covid-19 latest: 'We really have a short period of time in which to turn this around' 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, 43 of which are in Cork.

The HPSC has also been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU.

There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said he is worried about the direction we are now heading.

"Unfortunately, the very positive trajectory that we had been reporting in recent weeks has, at best, stalled and according to a number of indicators is now deteriorating.

"We really have a short period of time in which to turn this around. We have two weeks to go before December 1."

It comes as the Government examines whether takeaway drinks should be banned after scenes emerged of large crowds gathering Cork and Dublin over the weekend.

Video and images emerged on social media of people drinking on the streets, breaking public health advice.

Micheál Martin said he was "extremely concerned" by the scenes on the streets of people not adhering to Covid-19 measures, adding that it puts the progress being made in the fight against the virus into "jeopardy".

The Fianna Fáil leader was due to meet Justice Minister Helen McEntee to discuss the issue this afternoon.

Of the cases notified today -

- 199 are men / 257 are women

- 69% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 34 years old

- 105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.