Cork’s first dedicated store selling Covid-19 PPE and antiviral devices opens in city centre

A new retail outlet which will stock a range of PPE products, from masks to personal antiviral fogging devices, has opened its doors on Oliver Plunkett Street in the city centre.

VirX Anti Viral Solutions owner Tom Treacy of Jon Clare Ladies Fashions made the move into antiviral solutions after noticing a lack of PPE equipment and knowledge around safe social interactions.

Experiencing firsthand the effect that school closures had on his own family, Mr Treacy sought to create a solutions-focused service that would help venues and large scale operations like schools to operate safely in the wake of the pandemic.

Mr Treacy said he initially wanted to protect his own business and staff and through speaking with customers, realised there was an interest in additional measures, beyond wearing a mask, that people wanted to take to protect themselves.

“While we use the foggers in the shop, there was definitely an interest in the personal equipment which could be carried in a handbag for example,” he said.

The store will include a variety of PPE equipment, ranging from masks and visors, to sanitiser dispensers, air purifiers, UVC lamps and a full range of thermometers.

All products stocked come with the guarantee of top-of-the-range safety certificates and warranties including the ISO9001 certification.

The retail premises will operate within Jon Clare Ladies Fashions on Oliver Plunkett Street, which has been temporarily closed.

“There are so many products out there, it’s hard to find what is the right choice, and that can be overwhelming when people don’t know where to start in keeping their business compliant and safe,” Mr Treacy said.