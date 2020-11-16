SVP launch urgent Christmas appeal to help Cork families this Christmas

St Vincent De Paul (SVP) have launched an urgent appeal as the charity see 200 calls a day from Cork families seeking assistance from the charity in the lead-up to Christmas this year.

The staggering number of calls in Cork comes at a very difficult time as the charity deal with the unprecedented cancellation of fundraising events as a result of Covid-19.

Last year, over 6,600 families in Cork were visited by SVP volunteers and it is estimated that 1,600 food hampers will be distributed this year in the run-up to Christmas.

The charity have showed concern as calls for assistance increase in the county while it is expected that up to 40 percent of their core fundraising has been lost as a result of the pandemic, with their annual December collections are significantly reduced.

The SVP’s Annual Car Draw will be the primary fundraiser this year and the people of Cork are being urged to show their support for the charity as they attempt to support as many families as possible during the difficult Christmas period.

Speaking on the launch of the annual Christmas appeal, SVP South West’s Regional President, Paddy O’Flynn said that this year it was more important than ever to support the raffle.

“We know from our conferences that there has been a big increase in fear and loneliness amongst callers – people are really missing the company of family, friends and home visits which up to March were the bedrock of SVP.

“We want to help and assist people as much as we can and do our utmost to make sure that no one is left feeling alone this Christmas,” he said.

SVP will be distributing blue envelopes to homes throughout Cork in addition to the Annual Car draw.

“Each and every single ticket sold will make a difference and we want to take this opportunity to thank the people of Cork for all of their support this year to date,” Mr O’Flynn added.

Tickets for the raffle cost €5 and can be purchased online or returned in the freepost SVP envelope. Tickets can also be brought to the SVP Regional Office at Ozanam House, 2 Tuckey Street.

The final date for entries will be 12 noon on 7 January with the draw taking place that evening.