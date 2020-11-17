Cork woman appeals for help after dog suddenly loses ability to walk

A Cork woman has created an online fundraiser to raise money for her beloved dog who has suddenly lost the ability to walk.

Sharon Dunne appealed to the public to help her in gathering the funds required for her dog, Calli to undergo scans and a possible surgery after she began to lose feeling in her legs.

“She kind of just got stiff one evening and then the following morning, she was really struggling to walk and by the end of the day, she couldn’t walk at all,” said Ms Dunne.

“Then, I’d say within three days, it just went completely. She was unable to walk. She was unable to do anything."

So far, Calli the Staffordshire Bull Terrier has undergone CT scans and travelled to Dublin for an MRI scan as her owners struggled to discover what exactly the problem was.

Calli the Staffie suddenly lost feeling in her legs and now, her family are doing all they can to get her the help she needs.

“I’m just going to do whatever it takes to help and to get her walking,” said Ms Dunne.

"Two of our dogs passed away in the last six months and I’m just not prepared to lose another one. They were two complete freak accidents, and they were young dogs.”

So far, Ms Dunne has raised €2,000 towards veterinary bills.

With the help of the money raised, she has discovered that Calli has multiple degenerative discs and will require hydrotherapy and intensive physio.

However, a definite solution to help Calli to get back on her feet remains unknown.

“People have been absolutely amazing. I was genuinely absolutely blown away by the support. I don’t think people realise the difference that they make," said Ms Dunne.

Ms Dunne adopted Calli from West Cork Animal Welfare Rescue after they rescued her in what Ms Dunne described as a “terrible state” about four years ago.

Now, she is doing all she can to ensure Calli gets the treatment she needs to continue living a full and happy life in her new home.

“Calli deserves it. She had a lot of scars and no dog deserves to go through what she went through and she’s been let down by so many people in the past, so I’m not about to do that. I’m not about to let her down.

"Whatever Calli needs, I’m going to get it."

To donate to Calli's fundraiser, visit her GoFundMe Page.