Cork punter wins over 

A Cork punter has won themselves a four-figure windfall after investing €2.50 on their BoyleSports account on Sunday.

The anonymous customer chose four numbers in the Daily Millions Plus draw on Sunday afternoon, hoping for the numbers 1, 20, 33 and 39 to appear.

As the draw got underway, all four required numbers were revealed and the modest stake of €2.50 turned into a €9,377.50 win.

File image of Boyle Sports bookmakers on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Spokesperson for BoyleSports, Lawrence Lyons, said that it “certainly was a super Sunday” for the Cork customer and one which “they won’t forget for some time”.

“They only parted with €2.50 but they are walking away with over €9,000 so we congratulate them on a magnificent win,” he said.

The Daily Millions Plus draw winning numbers were 1, 5, 19, 20, 33, 39 and the bonus number 24.