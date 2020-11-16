Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 10:45

Cork punter wins over 

Cork punter wins over 

lotto balls.

A Cork punter has won themselves a four-figure windfall after investing €2.50 on their BoyleSports account on Sunday.

The anonymous customer chose four numbers in the Daily Millions Plus draw on Sunday afternoon, hoping for the numbers 1, 20, 33 and 39 to appear.

As the draw got underway, all four required numbers were revealed and the modest stake of €2.50 turned into a €9,377.50 win.

File image of Boyle Sports bookmakers on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
File image of Boyle Sports bookmakers on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Spokesperson for BoyleSports, Lawrence Lyons, said that it “certainly was a super Sunday” for the Cork customer and one which “they won’t forget for some time”.

“They only parted with €2.50 but they are walking away with over €9,000 so we congratulate them on a magnificent win,” he said.

The Daily Millions Plus draw winning numbers were 1, 5, 19, 20, 33, 39 and the bonus number 24.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest