Cork city councillor says hoax callers ordering takeaways in his name are 'sinister and nasty'

CORK city councillor John Maher has hit out at people who have been ringing a number of fast-food outlets in Cork City, ordering food, while under the pretence of being the North East representative.

Mr Maher was alerted to this mischievous behaviour by four fast food outlets in Cork City and he, in turn, has now alerted gardaí.

He said he is very disappointed businesses have been affected by the fraudulent behaviour.

“I was working late one night and the next thing I started getting these random messages and phone calls. I was subsequently informed by a few delivery guys and fast food owners that there was a caller pretending to be me ordering food from various outlets.

"I was completely shocked when I heard it. Fortunately, all the fast food places were alert to this scam and didn’t fall for the impersonation,” he said.

Mr Maher, who is currently serving as a public representative for Cork City North East, is at a loss as to why he was targeted in this manner.

“I don’t think it was a grudge.

"At a guess, I was possibly targeted due to my high profile within the community and my active use of social media. The four business owners who contacted me were instantly suspicious as they knew it wasn’t my form.

"You have to be big and ugly enough to get into politics, but this was sinister and nasty.

"I have built up a lot of trust in the community and I don’t want that being undone. Thankfully the businesses didn’t deliver the food which would have meant they were out of pocket. Businesses are going through a tough time as it is, they don’t need to be dealing with hoax calls.

"Monopolising on people who are in a bad place is very callous. There are very vulnerable people in this city unfortunately and this stunt was the lowest of the low. I would love to have their time. I could find plenty of jobs for them if they need something to do.”

The gardaí have been informed by Mr Maher who wanted to highlight the situation so other people and businesses are not similarly affected.

“I flagged it to the guards instantly. I gave all the relevant details. I just want to focus on my job and serve my constituents to the best of my ability."