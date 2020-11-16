Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 09:02

Traffic updates from Cork city this morning

TRAFFIC is slow in parts of Cork city this morning with delays for commuters in a number of areas due to closures and spot flooding.

AA Roadwatch said: 

"There’s a westbound queue on the N25 from J4 Carrigtohill to J3 Cobh Cross.

"It’s busy southbound on the N28 down Carrs Hill.

"It’s a bit busy southbound on the M8 approaching J18 Glanmire.

"Elsewhere the M8 remains closed southbound at J15 Fermoy South to facilitate works following an incident on Tuesday (10th). A short diversion is in place via the off- and on-ramps.

"Flooding has subsided on Park Rd in Mallow (part of the N72) following flooding on Wednesday (11th)."

