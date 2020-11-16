Cork students who opted for written exams get ready for Leaving Cert to begin today

CORK students who have opted to sit exams will commence their Leaving Cert today and complete their papers over the next few weeks.
The vast majority of students are due to complete two or three exams, with only a few sitting the formal exam after declining to go down that route of the calculated grades option.
Three students are due to complete a total of ten exams in St Mary’s Secondary School Charleville, over the coming weeks. Acting Principal Maighréad Finn revealed the North Cork school is all set to go.
“We are all set. We collected the examination papers on Sunday and the centres are all set up. It is happening, but I get the sense that the vast majority of people out there don’t realise it is happening.”