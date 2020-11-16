Cork filmmaker to have horror flick shown to US audiences

A CORK filmmaker looks set to break America after landing a deal with leading US movie distributors.

Damian McCarthy from Bantry said he was thrilled to learn that his horror flick Caveat is being picked up by the US market.

Caveat tells the story of a man with partial memory loss who accepts a job caring for a disturbed young woman living on a secluded island.

Produced by Justin Hyne, the indie project opened the Indie Cork film festival last month as well as numerous other festivals.

MPI Media group, a distributor of feature film and television content, approached Damian about the horror in the hope of bringing it to American audiences.

The feature film was penned by Damian and stars Jonathan French.

Damian also worked closely with his sister Miriam on the project who worked in the role of make-up artist and second assistant director. He said they were both pleasantly surprised by the film’s success.

“It’s very difficult to carve a career out of making films,” the former St John’s student said. “In reality, it’s much easier to pick up work as a cameraman. I’ve had films that won a lot of awards and came close a bunch of times. We thought this would be another slow process. In a way I feel like this has fast-forwarded my career about five years into the future. It was such a surprise that I’m still trying to get my head around it.”

Caveat was three years in the making for Damian and his crew.

“I’ve had to call in so many favours over the years. This time round, I was glad to be able to rehire people and pay them properly for their work.”

Damian, who also works full-time as an electrician, said his family was very supportive throughout the process.

“All my family worked on the film in some capacity. One of the best things about making this film was that I was able to go back home and stay with my parents for a while. I had left there when I was 17 so it was great to be able to finally come back for a while.”

The project also offered Damian the chance to rekindle old friendships.

“A friend of mine Sam White whose family owns Bantry House let me use it as a location.

“The set was constructed on-site there from scratch. My friend Fintan Collins is a carpenter and built the sets. It was perfect timing as he had just come home from Australia and I was glad to be able to offer him the work.”

He said the experience did not come without its challenges.

“One of the most challenging scenes to film was the one that ended up being cut,” he confessed.

“It featured the producers sleeping baby and we all had to creep around her in complete silence to ensure she didn’t wake up. We knew that if she woke up and started crying the shot wouldn’t have been possible.”

Caveat also features Ben Caplan Conor Dwane, Jonathan French and Leila Sykes.

Cinematography is by Kieran Fitzgerald To find out more about Caveat visit https://www.hynesightfilms.com/caveat.