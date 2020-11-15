Bishop Colton launches book for children and young people

BISHOP Paul Colton has launched a book for children and young people to mark the forthcoming 150th anniversary of the Consecration of Saint Fin Barre’s, Cathedral, Cork.

Dr Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, has been working on the book in recent months and he launched the book entitled ‘Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral; resources for Children, Young People, Schools and Parishes’ last week.

The book will explore in detail the 150th anniversary of the Consecration of one of Cork’s most iconic buildings: Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork which will occur on Monday, November 30th.

Bishop Colton said: “I have put together this activity booklet for use in schools, children’s and youth groups. It is a resource of ideas which I have no doubt that teachers and those who work with children and young people will be able to draw on, to amplify or to simplify as necessary. It is up to each teacher, youth leader, or children’s leader to choose or to select from the materials and suggestions that follow according to the age group they are working with,” said the Bishop.

The Bishop of Cork paid tribute to all who assisted him with the book. “I want to thank those who have advised me and supported me in this work, John Ardis, Susan Colton, Nigel Dunne, Jonathan Leahy Maharaj, Alicia St Leger, and Jacqui Wilkinson.

Dean Nigel Dunne acknowledged the significance of the 150th anniversary of Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral. “I am most grateful to Bishop Colton for providing this resource as part of our 150th celebrations and to all those who have contributed. This resource opens up a world of creativity and learning for all age groups and shares some of the amazing architecture, art, and stories which we here at St Fin Barre’s are so privileged to enjoy every day.”

Hard copies of the book will be distributed free of charge next week, having been generously sponsored by the Diocesan Education Committee.

The book can be downloaded from the Diocesan Website at http://cork.anglican.org/our-story/sfb150/. The website also includes useful links to individual pages and worksheets, as well as photographs and other materials.