Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 16:00

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault on woman on Grand Parade; man (20s) and woman (teens) arrested

Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred on Grand Parade, Cork City last night.

At approximately 8:10pm, Gardaí received report that a woman had been assaulted on Grand Parade and attended the scene along with emergency services. The woman aged in her 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious, yet non-life threatening injuries.

A man aged in his 20s and a woman aged in her teens were both arrested in relation to this incident and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and Togher Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the scene and CCTV has been canvassed from local businesses and will be reviewed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grand Parade area last night and has any information, to contact Angelsea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111

