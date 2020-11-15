Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 07:00

15-year-old accused of carrying out assault to be served with book of evidence next month

Liam Heylin

A 15-year-old boy accused of carrying out an assault causing harm to another young person in Cork city will be served with a book of evidence in a month’s time.

The case was listed before the Children’s Court of Cork District Court on Friday. 

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said the book was not ready to be served on the day. 

The charges against the teenager states that on December 8 2018 he assaulted another person causing him harm at Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. 

The accused who is now 17 was 15 at the time of the alleged assault.

Judge Mary Dorgan adjourned the case for a month.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked for the adjournment to be peremptorily against the state. 

Inspector O’Donovan said there had been delays and he had no objection to that application.

