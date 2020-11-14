Significant rise in detections for sale and supply of drugs in Cork

Gardaí in Cork are reporting a significant rise in the volume of detections for Possession of Drugs for Sale and Supply in Cork City.

Provisional figures provided by gardaí show that up to November 9th, there were 280 detections for sale and supply of drugs in the city, up from 146 incidents in 2018 and 159 incidents in 2019.

“This is an increase of 77% year to date on the 146 incidents in 2018 and 159 incidents in 2019,” a garda spokesperson said.

As part of Operation Tara, 11 additional gardaí were assigned to drug units within Cork city in mid-June of this year.

Superintendent Michael Comyns said that the additional gardaí on Operation Tara, including the City Centre Policing Unit, and reduction in footfall in general because of the pandemic, has led to most crimes seeing a reduction.

“What we are also seeing is a significant increase in our detections for sale and supply of drugs,” he said.

"Since the City Centre Policing Unit was created and our members were temporarily assigned to our drugs units, we have noticed there has been a fall in visible drugs use and drug dealing in the city centre but we are still making significant arrests. All of our gardaí continue to maintain Cork as being a safe environment for residents, businesses and visitors. If you notice any drug use or suspected drug dealing, please call us,” he added.

Superintendent Comyns highlighted how in a short period this week, garda units made five detections for suspected drug dealing in Cork.

Details of the detections were outlined in a statement from gardaí.

At 10am on November 12, €200 of cannabis herb in small bags was seized on Grand Parade. The bags had hidden inside a small plastic egg.

No arrests were made but gardaí were said to be following a definite line of enquiry.

At 8pm that evening a house in Blarney was searched under warrant resulting in the seizure of €1,200 of cannabis herb, €1,150 in cash, a mobile phone and a weighing scales. A man aged in his 20s was arrested.

At 5pm on November 13th, a house of Pope’s Quay was searched under warrant resulting in the seizure of €2,500 of cocaine that was hidden in a spray can, €500 of cannabis herb, a weighing scales and small plastic bags, the garda statement said.

At 8pm that evening, a house in Bishopstown was searched under warrant resulting in the seizure of €12,000 of cocaine and €1,600.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested.

At 1.30am on November 14th, a man was brought to the Bridewell Garda Station for a drug search and found in possession of 12 bags of cocaine worth €850.

All of the drugs are subject to analysis, the statement said.