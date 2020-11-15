Significant rise in number of Covid-19 clusters reported in Cork and Kerry

There’s been a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks being reported in Cork and Kerry.

According to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), up to November 11th, it had been notified of almost 8,000 Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks around the country including 757 in the HSE South, which comprises Cork and Kerry.

Fourteen days prior, on October 28th, 598 clusters or outbreaks of Covid-19 had been reported in the region, a difference of 159.

The vast majority of the clusters or outbreaks of Covid-19 reported in the HSE South region relate to private houses, accounting for 463 such clusters or outbreaks reported up to November 11th.

198 clusters or outbreaks in Cork and Kerry up to that date were reported in the ‘other’ category which the HPSC says includes “community, extended family, hotel, public house, retail outlet, travel related and all other locations.”

The data also shows 30 clusters or outbreaks have been reported in residential institutions in the HSE South, 22 were in workplaces, 21 were in nursing homes, 17 in hospitals and six in community hospital /long-stay units.

Most of the increases in clusters or outbreaks reported between October 28th and November 11th related to private houses (difference of 115).

Meanwhile, the latest HPSC data shows that up to November 11th, 5,895 cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic, accounting for 8.85 per cent of all cases reported nationally.

The cumulative incidence rate of confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population notified in Cork up to this date was 1085.9.

A total of 66,617 Covid-19 cases nationally had been reported up to the same date, of which 4,808 people had been hospitalised (7.2%).

Some 589 people with Covid-19 have been admitted to intensive care units in Irland since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 1,713 Covid-19 related deaths were reported up to that date.