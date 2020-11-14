Covid-19 latest: 6 further deaths and 456 cases including 27 in Cork

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has expressed concern at an increase in the 5-day moving average of Covid-19 case numbers being reported.

This evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19 today, all of which have occurred this month.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,978.

As of midnight Friday 13 November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today: 210 are men / 246 are women, 69% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 33 years old.

A total of 151 cases were in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Over the past 14 days (up to November 13th), 560 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork.

The 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork is 103.2

Speaking this evening, Dr Holohan, said: “Analysis of today’s data shows the 5-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.”

The Chief Medical Officer added: “We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case."