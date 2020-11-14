Plans to open new school in Cork city deferred

Plans to open a new primary school in Gurranbraher have been paused.

In 2018, plans were announced to open a new school in the area, and it was expected that the facility would open in 2021.

However, the Minister for Education, Norma Foley said that these plans, and plans to open four other schools around the country are now being deferred.

The Minister said that the Department had recently completed the first step of an updated review of demographics at primary level, having regard to updated information on demographics and additional residential development.

Following this review, the Minister for Education approved a number of changes to the list of primary schools to be established in 2021 with three schools around the country to open and the opening of a total five schools to be deferred.

“The deferrals arise from a range of factors, primarily that planned additional residential development in the form of Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) developments has not yet materialised at the levels expected back in 2018, and/or that there is capacity in existing schools in/adjacent to the area which is considered sufficient to cater for demographic demand in 2021, and therefore it is not necessary for the schools to commence in 2021,” the Department said.

The Minister said planning and preparation will continue in relation to sites and buildings for these schools in alignment with the delivery of housing in the areas concerned.

Fianna Fail Cllr. Tony Fitzgerald stated that it’s timely to consider the educational needs of pupils on the northside of the city and that he felt it was important Gurranabraher is still included in the programme.

"We now have additional residential development in the North West Ward and there is a need to examine the capacity in existing schools and adjacent to the Gurranabraher area. It’s important to ensure that existing schools have the maximum resources to meet the educational needs of their pupils as their needs emerge. I welcome the Minister's announcement that planning and preparations will continue, in relation to sites and buildings for children in alignment with the delivery of housing in the areas such as the North West ward and look forward to working closely with Minister Foley to progress this development," he added.