Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 15:42

Drop in number of people with Covid-19 receiving hospital care in Cork 

Last night, six people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital. Two weeks previously, 33 people with the virus were being cared for at the hospital. 

Mary Corcoran

There has been a significant reduction in the number of people with Covid-19 receiving hospital care in Cork in the last 14 days.

Latest figures show that last night, 251 people with confirmed Covid-19 were receiving care at hospitals around the country,  including six people who were being treated at Cork University Hospital and two people who were being treated at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Fourteen days previous, on October 30th, 312 people with confirmed Covid-19 were receiving care at hospitals around the country.

Of these, 23 people were being treated at CUH and seven people were receiving care at MUH.

On Friday night, 33 people with Covid-19 were receiving around the clock care at intensive care units around Ireland including two people who were being treated at CUH.

On October 30th, 41 people with Covid-19 were being cared at critical care units including three people at CUH and two people at MUH.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said today that there were 254 people with Covid-19 in hospitals this morning with 35 people in intensive care units.

“Let's hope this is the start of a trend so that these patients can get home for Christmas with their families. We can all help to stop more admissions,” he said in a post on social media.

