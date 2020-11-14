Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 12:04

Cocaine and cash seized at Cork house

Cocaine and cash seized at Cork house

A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí have seized cocaine and cash at a house in Cork.

As part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit assisted by the Anglesea Divisional Drug Unit, Armed Support Unit and the Dog Unit, conducted a search of a house in the Bishopstown area, yesterday evening.

Gardaí said that cocaine with an approximate street value of €12,000 as well as €1,600 in cash was recovered from the premises.

A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.

More in this section

Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city  Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision
Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest