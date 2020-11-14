Cocaine and cash seized at Cork house

Gardaí have seized cocaine and cash at a house in Cork.

As part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit assisted by the Anglesea Divisional Drug Unit, Armed Support Unit and the Dog Unit, conducted a search of a house in the Bishopstown area, yesterday evening.

Gardaí said that cocaine with an approximate street value of €12,000 as well as €1,600 in cash was recovered from the premises.

A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing.