Motorists urged to take extra care on roads, flooding reported on N40

Motorists are being advised of flooding on a section of the N40 this morning.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says there is flooding near Junction 9, Bloomfield.

Motorists are being advised to slow down and take extra care in the area.

Rain is expected to persist for most of the day today, turning heavy at times, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has warned of a “risk of hail and possibly isolated thunderstorms”.

A yellow wind warning is in effect across Munster from 11am until 3pm.

Yesterday, Cork City Council warned that some areas of the city may experience localised flooding today and tomorrow during high tides.

The areas which may be impacted include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford St, Wandesford Quay, French’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, and Kyrl’s Quay.

Traffic restrictions may be in place across these locations during times of high tide over the weekend.

High tide will be at 4.39pm today and 5.01am tomorrow and Cork City Council says it is “monitoring the situation closely”.