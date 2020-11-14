Weekend flood and wind warnings for Cork 

Cork is in for a weekend of more unsettled weather, with a risk of flooding in the city.

Rain is expected to persist for most of the day today, turning heavy at times, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has warned of a “risk of hail and possibly isolated thunderstorms”.

A yellow wind warning is in effect across Munster from 11am until 3pm.

Yesterday, Cork City Council warned that some areas of the city may experience localised flooding today and tomorrow during high tides.

The areas which may be impacted include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford St, Wandesford Quay, French’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, and Kyrl’s Quay.

Traffic restrictions may be in place across these locations during times of high tide over the weekend.

High tide will be at 4.39pm today and 5.01am tomorrow and Cork City Council says it is “monitoring the situation closely”.

Met Éireann said moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds will be strong on coasts but will moderate during the evening. Overnight there is a “continued risk of hail” as further spells of rain and showers feed in from the Atlantic.

Tomorrow, these conditions are set to continue, though , some “good sunny spells” are also expected. Winds will be mostly light to moderate but stronger in southern coastal areas.

Earlier this week, gardaí warned the public to exercise extreme caution when driving in winter weather conditions.

It came as gardaí in Fermoy and Glanmire were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the M8. A 4x4 got into difficulty as a result of poor weather conditions and their trailer, with cattle on board, ended up spinning out.

“Thankfully nobody was injured and the cattle on board were shaken but not stirred,” gardaí said.