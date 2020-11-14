New study to examine health of Cork retail centres 

AN award-winning planning consultancy is to begin working on a countywide retail strategy for Cork.

Cork City and Cork County Council have asked Nexus Planning to carry out the strategy, alongside planners Chapman Taylor.

Starting this winter and concluding in February, a retail study will examine the “health” of a number of separate retail centres.

The centres involved include Cork City, Blackpool, Ballincollig, Blarney, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill, Cobh, Douglas, Glanmire, Holyhill, Mahon Point, Midleton, Passage West, and Wilton.

The study will include extensive survey work and stakeholder engagement in order to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the various existing retail centres in Cork city and county.

Speaking about the announcement, Nexus London executive director Rob Pearson said he is delighted to be working on the Cork study.

“We’re thrilled to be working on the retail study for Cork city, alongside 10 other centres in surrounding areas,” he said.

“Cork’s city centre is a bustling shopping district with a huge heritage, so we’ll be combining our retail expertise with Chapman Taylor’s master planning skills to set out a dynamic strategy for the county through to 2031.”

Alongside its work on the Cork retail study, Nexus Planning has also announced that it is undertaking a similar study on the English city of Leicester.

Since December 2015, Nexus Planning has been commissioned to undertake 37 retail and leisure studies for various local authorities across the Republic of Ireland, the North, England, and Wales.