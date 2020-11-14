More than 600 people awaiting gynae procedures at CUMH

MORE than 600 people were on waiting lists for gynaecology procedures at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) last month, the largest known waiting list for these services in Ireland.

The latest figures available from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) show that CUMH had 608 awaiting appointments as of October 29, including almost 250 who had been waiting over a year. Nationally, there were 4,446 patients on the NTPF inpatient/day case waiting list for gynaecology procedures at the end of October this year.

The NTPF figures include data for most of the country’s hospitals but do not include all inpatient/outpatient data for all of the Dublin maternity hospitals. Around 1,200 of the patients waiting nationally have been waiting longer than a year for procedures. The national gynaecology inpatient/day case waiting list has increased by more than 200 in 2020 and by more than a half in the past five years.

The number waiting more than a year to see a consultant has almost doubled in 2020 and increased by more than 1,000 in five years.

CUMH had over 1,200 people on a waiting list for outpatient gynaecology appointments last month.