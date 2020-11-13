Watch: The Late Late Toy Show trailer has landed

Ireland’s most anticipated television show of the year has officially launched its trailer ahead of the annual night of festive fun.

The Late Late Toy Show is set to take place on Friday 27 November and promises to include all of the usual fun of toys, music, dancing, and much more.

The Late Late Toy Show trailer premiered during the Six One News bulletin on RTÉ One and tells the story of a young girl, Eva who is missing her friends whilst stuck at home.

In the trailer, we see Eva's father do all he can to keep up traditions and to make sure that his daughter and her friends get to experience the magic of The Late Late Toy Show, despite everything else that is going on the world.

Speaking on the launch of the official trailer, host Ryan Tubridy said that this year’s show is more important than ever for children and adults across Ireland and the rest of the world.

"It has been a very strange year, and that's why this Christmas is so important. It's also why this year's Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time,” he said.

"We're going to be singing, we're going to be dancing, we're going to be playing with toys, and we're going to be having lots and lots and lots and lots of fun. We need you to gather together and join us, and let's make Christmas, Christmas!"