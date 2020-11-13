Covid-19 latest: 7 further deaths and 482 cases including 45 in Cork

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of seven additional deaths related to Covid-19, all of which occurred this month.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,972.

As of midnight onn Thursday 12th November, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today, 238 are men / 244 are women, 61% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 35 years old.

There were 128 cases in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the increase in case numbers of Covid-19 today is an important reminder of the “unpredictable nature” of the disease. “The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December.”