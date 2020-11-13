UCC bursary established in memory of former student Louise Clancy 

THE Clancy family have established a bursary for winners of the Louise Clancy Memorial Prize at UCC.

Louise was a former School of English student at the university. She died in a road traffic accident in 2015 alongside her mother Geraldine.

The prize in her memory was launched in 2018. Now Louise’s family has decided €1,000 will be awarded to the best dissertation written in the final year of UCC’s BA in English for the next 22 years.

They have also requested that €1,000 be rewarded to the previous three winners. “We believe it’s a fitting tribute to Louise’s memory and her love of being a UCC student,” the family said. “We thank all in the School of English for their kindness, help and support and for continuing to keep Louise’s spirit alive in UCC.”

Previous winner of the award, Molly Twomey, said that winning the award in 2018 validated her “opinions, criticisms, and ability to write an academic thesis.”

Professor Lee Jenkins, who taught Louise at UCC, said of her: “She was the student every lecturer wants to have in their class.”

Following her death, Louise’s father Noel campaigned tirelessly for the introduction of the Clancy Amendment, which introduced new penalties in relation to unaccompanied learner drivers.