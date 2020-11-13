Cork TD: Blackpool SouthDoc clinic 'needs to be reopened before Christmas'

A CORK TD has said it is vital that the SouthDoc clinic in Blackpool reopens before Christmas.

In March, SouthDoc, the GP out-of-hours service in Cork and Kerry, stated that it planned to close down a number of its clinics across Cork, including Blackpool, in implementing a “consolidated model” in the face of Covid-19.

However, whilst other clinics have since reopened, Blackpool has remained closed.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this week, Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould sought clarity on whether the clinic would reopen by Christmas.

He has since welcomed a commitment by Minister Eamon Ryan to clarify the closure of SouthDoc Blackpool and look into the issue.

“I raised this issue with Minister Ryan because it is an absolute disgrace.

“It needs to reopen before Christmas.

“The last thing people need to be doing when they are sick, or they have a sick child, is travel across the city to see a doctor,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

“Minister Ryan acknowledged that is a long journey between Blackpool and the nearest SouthDoc on the Kinsale road. “I pointed out to him that people are paying €20 for a taxi there and €20 for a taxi back.

“This is too much to ask of people and I am worried it will result in people not seeing a doctor when they need to. I’ve written to the Minister for Health and to SouthDoc themselves.

“I felt, at this stage, I had no choice but to raise it in the Dáil.

Deputy Gould said he intends to follow up with Minister Ryan regarding the matter.

“The Northside of Cork can’t just be forgotten about as it was with the reopening of all other SouthDoc facilities,” he said.