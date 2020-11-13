Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 16:02

Flood warning for Cork City this weekend 

Some traffic restrictions may be in place during high tides this weekend. 

Maeve Lee

Cork City Council has warned that some areas of the city may experience localised flooding this weekend during high tides.

On Saturday, there will be a period of high astronomical tides with the risk of localised flooding on some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre.

The areas which may be impacted include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay and Kyrl’s Quay.

The City Council have warned that traffic restrictions may be in place across these locations during times of high tide over the weekend.

On Saturday, high tide is predicated at 16:39 pm and 05:01 am on Sunday morning.

As forecast tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitoring the situation closely.

People are encouraged to stay alert for any further updates.

