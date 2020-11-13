19 deaths on Cork roads this year; Gardaí ask for public's help to ensure no more families 'have to go through this heartache' 

19 people have lost their lives on the roads in Cork so far in 2020, and Gardaí are reminding the public to stay safe to save lives.

This Sunday marks ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’, a day when commemorations take place globally to remember the victims of road traffic collisions and their families.

On Sunday our thoughts will be with those who have lost a loved one on our roads," Chief Superintendent of the Cork North Garda Division," Tom Myers said. "We in An Garda Síochána are working to keep people safe to ensure no families have to go through this heartache.

"I am reminding motorists to never ever drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and to abide by the speed limits. In the Cork North Division we have 10 lives lost on our roads this year, seven of which have been some of our more vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists."

Cork County Hall will also ‘Light up for Road Safety’ as part of the Remembrance Day

The Council’s Fire Service will also join the initiative to shine a light in a number of Fire Stations across the county, to Light up for Road Safety and remember those who have tragically lost their lives on the roads.

“Road safety affects all of us, everyone knows someone who has been in an accident," Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said. "On Sunday, Cork County Council will join organisations around the world in shining a light for all who have been affected. The cost of reckless or dangerous driving is never worth it, and as we remember the victims, survivors, families and frontline workers who deal with incidents and collisions, I call on everyone in Cork County, especially drivers, to be mindful of the safety of all road users.”

Supt Myers reminded people that the current Level 5 restrictions mean more people than usual are using public roads for exercise and recreation.

"With an increase in people out walking and cycling during the pandemic, road safety should be even more at the forefront of our minds," he said. "As the evenings are darker and more people are out taking physical exercise motorists are reminded to slow down, allow adequate time for their journey and to be mindful of the prevailing weather conditions.

"We all need to be mindful of each other on our roads to prevent any more tragedies on our roads.”