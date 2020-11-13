Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 14:19

Classical concert series coming to Triskel to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven

Classical concert series coming to Triskel to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven

Vanbrugh Quartet will perform two concerts, on Friday 20 November and Friday 4 December as part of a concert series streamed by Triskel. Picture courtesy of Triskel.

Amy Nolan

A series of four classical concerts are coming to Triskel to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven.

Continuing their partnership with the National String Quartet Foundation, Triskel is going online to present a number of concerts, beginning with the Vanbrugh Quartet on Friday, November 20 and finishing on Friday, December 18 with a performance by a brand new quartet led by the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s charismatic leader, Katherine Hunka.

"This year has been one of changes but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to music and artists, and we’re delighted to honour Beethoven during this anniversary year," commented Tony Sheehan, Artistic Director at Triskel.

"We may not be together in person but we know the community that has built up around our classical music series will join us virtually for four beautiful concerts," he continued.

The Vanbrugh Quartet will perform two concerts, on Friday, November 20 and Friday, December 4, followed by the Ficino Quartet on Friday, December 11.

The series will end on December 18 with a performance by the brand new 2020 Quartet.

Renowned cellist Christopher Marwood, Director of the National String Quartet Foundation, said the foundation is committed to bringing chamber music to audiences throughout the country as well as creating and supporting performance opportunities for Irish musicians. 

"This is especially important in a year which has seen such an upheaval of the live music profession," he added.

The series is presented with the support of the Arts Council, RTÉ and Cork City Council.

Tickets are €10 and are currently on sale via www.triskelartscentre.ie or by telephone on 021-4272022.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
cork arts
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest