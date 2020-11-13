Classical concert series coming to Triskel to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven

A series of four classical concerts are coming to Triskel to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven.

Continuing their partnership with the National String Quartet Foundation, Triskel is going online to present a number of concerts, beginning with the Vanbrugh Quartet on Friday, November 20 and finishing on Friday, December 18 with a performance by a brand new quartet led by the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s charismatic leader, Katherine Hunka.

"This year has been one of changes but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to music and artists, and we’re delighted to honour Beethoven during this anniversary year," commented Tony Sheehan, Artistic Director at Triskel.

"We may not be together in person but we know the community that has built up around our classical music series will join us virtually for four beautiful concerts," he continued.

The Vanbrugh Quartet will perform two concerts, on Friday, November 20 and Friday, December 4, followed by the Ficino Quartet on Friday, December 11.

The series will end on December 18 with a performance by the brand new 2020 Quartet.

Renowned cellist Christopher Marwood, Director of the National String Quartet Foundation, said the foundation is committed to bringing chamber music to audiences throughout the country as well as creating and supporting performance opportunities for Irish musicians.

"This is especially important in a year which has seen such an upheaval of the live music profession," he added.

The series is presented with the support of the Arts Council, RTÉ and Cork City Council.

Tickets are €10 and are currently on sale via www.triskelartscentre.ie or by telephone on 021-4272022.