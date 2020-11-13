Cork student to run over 400km in aid of mental health charity which has been a 'great help' to him

A Cork Leaving Cert student is running more than 400km throughout the month of November to give back to a mental health charity which he says has been an immense help to him.

Speaking to The Echo, Callum O'Mahony (18), a student at Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G., said that back in February he was finding life difficult and sought help.

"My mom spoke to my Year Head about organising an appointment for Jigsaw for myself to speak with a councillor and we were given an appointment for September, the demand is that high.

"Then we were hit by Covid and went into lockdown and I found that hard because school and sports and the gyms were closed – all the things that I love to do," he said.

"My brother and younger sister have autism and home life can be hard sometimes and my sports and hobbies were my outlets and they were gone," he said.

Callum, who credits exercise as something that’s helped him with his emotional wellbeing, stayed active by exercising in his garden, however, in June, a death in the family took a further toll on his mental health.

"In June my aunt died.

"Her death hit me really hard," he said.

In September, Callum had his first session with Jigsaw, a charity that provides a free and confidential youth mental health support service for young people aged 12-25.

"I was relieved to be able to talk to someone about my worries.

"I’m a few sessions into therapy with Jigsaw and it’s a great help," he said.

Throughout November Callum will be running 408km - the distance from Cork to Liverpool as the crow flies - (an homage to his support for Liverpool F.C.) to raise funds for Jigsaw.

Every day this month, he will be running 13.6km within a 5km radius of his home.

"I decided to do the fundraiser because I wanted to highlight that it’s ok to ask for help, especially in these strange times.

"I wanted to give something back to Jigsaw for helping me," he said.

