Cork weekend weather: Risk of hail and thunderstorms, according to the latest from Met Éireann

Cork is in for a weekend of more unsettled weather, with a risk of hail and thunderstorms.

It has been a dry start to the day, however, "scattered heavy showers" with a risk of some hail could be likely as the day progresses, Met Éireann has forecast.

These scattered showers are expected to continue into tomorrow.

"Showers will merge to longer spells of rain at times with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms," the national forecaster has stated.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds will be strong on coasts but will moderate during the evening.

Overnight there is a "continued risk of hail" as further spells of rain and showers feed in from the Atlantic.

On Sunday, these conditions are set to continue however, some "good sunny spells" are expected.

Winds will be mostly light to moderate but stronger in southern coastal areas.

Highest temperatures will be between 9 to 12 degrees.