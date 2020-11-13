Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 09:17

'Don’t threaten me with your f***ing laws' man told Gardaí in Carrigaline

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the young man was now living in Spain but had indicated that he was pleading guilty to charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Liam Heylin

“Don’t threaten me with your f***ing laws”. That was the warning made by a drunken young man when gardaí encountered him in Carrigaline.

Garda Chris Campbell was on duty in Carrigaline at 4.40 a.m. on Sunday June 21 when he met Jamie Adiran of Arbour Heights, Carrigaline, County Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant had four previous convictions for drunkenness and another four for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed fines of €100 and €300 for the latest drunkenness and threatening charges respectively.

Latest