Cork man jailed for 8 months following burglary at print works 

A burglary at a print works in Cork resulted in the culprit being jailed for eight months.

28-year-old Shane Byrne of Convent Road, Blackrock, Cork, pleaded guilty as soon as he was brought before Cork District Court on the burglary charge.

Detective Garda Liam Lynch charged Shane Byrne with burglary at the Lee Press on Stable Lane, Cork, on June 26 2019.

€200 was stolen from the office during the burglary and this money was never recovered.

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said the accused was pleading guilty to the charge immediately.

The accused had 96 previous convictions including counts for burglary. He also had two robbery convictions.

Ms Hallahan said it was clear from the CCTV of the incident that the young man “was all over the place.” Det. Garda Lynch agreed and said the accused was highly intoxicated at the time.

Ms Hallahan said he had a chaotic background and was holding his hands up to this crime.

“He does not have much recollection of it. It occurred at the height of his abuse of heroin.

“He is extremely gifted in in art and cookery and putting those talents to good use in prison,” the defence solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed an eight-month sentence on Byrne for the Lee Press burglary.