Minister for Transport agrees that a Cork-specific Transport Office is needed

THE Minister for Transport has agreed that a Cork-specific transport office is needed, describing it as “a good idea”.

During questions in the Dáil yesterday, Cork South Central Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire discussed the progression and extension of public transport projects in Cork City with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Mr Ó Laoghaire raised the need for a dedicated office to be set up for the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, similar to the one that has been set up for the Docklands development.

He described the office as “logical” and something which the Cork Chamber of Commerce has been asking for.

During the exchange, Mr Ryan agreed with Mr Ó Laoghaire, stating that a Cork-specific transport office is needed in the city and describing it as a “good idea”.

“The NTA have been very involved with the City Council, I think in setting up that office,” said Mr Ryan.

“I think it’s ready to go, in my mind. It needs additional funding, and we will look at that, but I would like to see one.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire welcomed the positive discussion and the agreement from the minister.

“We were able to have a constructive, positive discussion about the future of Cork City, and about opening up the city through increased public transport projects,” he said.

“I am glad to say that the Minister agreed that this was a good idea, and I will continue to work alongside his Department to see this realised."