Cork ITAA President says Tánaiste's comments on traveling home for Christmas premature 

Speaking to, Mr Doorley, who is also the MD of Shandon Travel, said while there is not the intense demand of years gone by, there is a steady flow of people booking one-way flights home to Ireland for Christmas.
Mr Doorley was speaking after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned people not to book flights home to Ireland for Christmas just yet.
Mr Varadkar told the Dáil it is “too soon” to book flights home, saying: “I think in terms of people booking flights to come home for Christmas, I’d advise them not to do that at the moment.
“I know that’s difficult, I know that’s tough, but Christmas is six weeks away and it’s too soon now to be booking flights to come home.”
Cork woman Maebh Barry is one of a number of Irish people living abroad who is hoping to come home for Christmas.
"There’s a mixture of anxiety of the unknown and excitement to see my family,” she said. “I think you have to weigh up the risk with the ‘reward’ in relation to travelling home for Christmas. The prospect of not going home for Christmas is really hard to think about for my family and I.”