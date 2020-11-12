Cork lights up: Cork county kicks off Christmas campaign

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Cork County this November as festive lights were switched on in many towns and villages such as Bantry, Carrigaline and Macroom on Thursday evening.

A Real Cork Christmas (ARCC) campaign kicks off in Carrigaline

The decision to light up the urban areas of the county early this year was made collaboratively by the County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley and the County Hall executive.

Speaking at County Hall on Monday, said the people need a bit of festive cheer and anything they could do to contribute to that would be done.

As well as lighting the streets, County Cork residents were encouraged to shine a light in the spirit of Christmas and display it in the windows of their homes and on social media.

“By turning on a light, as simple as a single candle or complete Christmas makeover, on Thursday, you are showing that you stand with your neighbours, your friends and those who cannot get home.

"Your light only has to stay on for a few minutes, but in those minutes our lives will all be a little bit brighter.”