New data shows drop in Covid-19 cases being reported in local areas in Cork 

The volume of Covid-19 cases being reported has dropped significantly across all local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork, according to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus.

The weekly figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at a LEA level across Ireland between October 27th and November 9th.

It shows that the 14-day volume of confirmed cases reported has dropped in all LEAs in Cork when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from October 20th and November 2nd.

In the Cork City North East LEA, the number of cases reported in the 14 days up to November 9th dropped significantly on the previous week, from 128 to 77 while the incidence rate per 100,000 population went from 303.5 to 182.6.

The Cork City South East LEA also saw a considerable drop in cases reported over a two-week period from 128 cases to 78 while the 14-day incidence rate dropped from 299.2 to 182.3.

There was also a reduction in the number of cases reported in the Cork South Central LEA from 134 cases last week to 88 this week and the rate declined from 346.5 to 227.6.

The Cork City South West LEA reported 108 cases this week, down from 147 cases last week, with the incidence rate dropping from 312.4 to 229.5.

Finally in the city, in the Cork City North West LEA, 100 cases were reported this week, down from 144 last week and the incidence rate went from 358.3 to 248.8.

The commuter towns also saw rates decline substantially.

The Mallow LEA went from reporting 68 cases last week to 40 cases this week with the incidence rate per 100,000 people dropping from 233.2 to 137.2.

The Fermoy LEA saw cases drop from 35 to 29 and the incidence rate declined from 96.1 to 79.7.

Midleton LEA cases dropped from 45 to 28 and the incidence rate went from 99 to 61.6.

Cobh LEA cases went from 66 to 48 and the rate went from 193.5 to 140.7 while Carrigaline LEA cases declined from 86 to 66 with the rate dropping from 244.7 to 151.5

Across the county, the downward trend continued.

In the Bandon/Kinsale LEA cases went from 46 to 37 and the incidence rate went from 123.4 to 99.3.

In the Skibbereen/West Cork LEA cases declined from 60 last week to 48 this week and the incidence rate dropped from 198.1 to 158.5.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA saw only a slight decline in cases from 29 to 24, but given the population size, this saw the rate drop from 129.3 to 107.

Macroom had 71 cases in the last 14-day cycle, down to 50 now with the incidence rate dropping from 192.7 to 135.7.

Kanturk saw cases decline from 53 to 45 this week and the incidence rate dropping from 212.6 to 180.5.