Covid-19 latest: 395 new cases including 31 in Cork, one further death reported

Just under 400 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening including 31 cases in Cork.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of 395 new cases today.

Of the new cases notified, 197 are men / 198 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

Of the cases there were 132 in Dublin, 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick, 27 in Galway and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The HPSC was also notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19 bringing the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,965.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14- day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

“The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “We estimate the reproduction number is now at 0.6. Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilized case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high. If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: “We are seeing an increase in Emergency Department attendance, which is a positive indication that the public are continuing to access both covid and non-covid healthcare. Our hospitals are busy as they continue to implement important infection prevention control protocols and our healthcare workers are grateful for public understanding and support for these safety measures.”