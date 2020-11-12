'I will f***ing kill you': Suspended sentence for man who obstructed garda in Cork 

A garda executing a warrant for the arrest of a man was pushed away from the door of the house by another man who threatened to kill him.

Aaron Maher, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing Garda Brian Aher at Rowanville, Onslow Gardens, Cork, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on October 15 2018.

Garda Aher arrived at the house in Rowanville with a warrant for the arrest of another man. However, Aaron Maher answered the door and immediately became verbally aggressive towards Garda Aher.

“Garda Aher wanted to enter the house to search for the other man and execute the bench warrant. However, Aaron Maher obstructed him and said, ‘I will f***ing kill you.’

“He attempted to close the door and push the guard away from the property,” Sgt. Davis said.

The accused had 17 previous convictions including one for engaging in a violent disorder and another one for obstruction of a garda.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin said of the accused man two years ago, “He was very much on a downward spiral.”

The solicitor said the accused was no longer living at Rowanville and had been availing of homeless accommodation and had been engaging with a key worker and other services.

“He does acknowledge he was absolutely wrong. He has very little recollection of the incident because of his consumption of drugs at the time,” Mr Ó Donnabháin said.

The solicitor added that the defendant had done everything that was required of him in terms of rehabilitating.

Aaron Maher said, “I am sorry about this. I am embarrassed about my behaviour. I have turned my whole life around.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of six months suspended for a period of two years. Judge Kelleher explained to Maher that he would be putting himself at risk of the jail term if he got into any more trouble in the next two years.