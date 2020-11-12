Christmas market to go ahead at the Marina next month

The Marina Market will be spreading some festive cheer in Cork next month as their Christmas event is scheduled to go ahead.

Yesterday, Market organisers took to social media to confirm that the Christmas Market will open next month, once Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

"We are delighted to announce that the Marina Market will be opening this year with a Christmas Market opening this December 3rd, running 7 days a week until December 24th," they said.

The Christmas Market promises to have "something for everyone" with a selection of food, craft and lifestyle traders at the site on the Centre Park Road and admission will be free of charge.

"We have been working very hard behind the scenes over the past weeks to ensure that 'Christmas at the Marina Market' can be run safely.

"Our indoor space of 82,000sq.ft. will allow for correct social distancing measures to be in place for in line with Government and HSE guidelines," organisers added.