Six months in jail for woman who admitted multiple shoplifting offences in Cork city

A young woman who admitted multiple shoplifting offences in Cork city and now she is starting a six-month jail term for the crimes.

Carrie Brigdale of no fixed address was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Judge Kelleher said, “A lot of money is outstanding to people trying to do their business and employing people in Cork and there is no prospect of it being repaid.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the offences carried out by the accused.

On December 18, 2017 at Tesco in Paul Street shopping centre she stole €870 worth of goods.

Around this time she also stole €150 worth of goods at Marks and Spencer, €350 from Boots pharmacy and €740 worth of goods from Debenham’s.

There were further thefts from shops including Tesco on Paul Street, Dealz in Merchants Quay, Lidl on Cornmarket Street and Mr Price on North Main Street.

The same defendant caused a disturbance at Lapp’s Quay, Cork, on November 6 last by roaring and shouting and being drunk and a source of danger.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused woman had ten previous theft convictions.

Frank Buttimer said the 30-year-old from Ennis, County Clare, had very challenging circumstances. He said that she fell back into taking medication that had not been prescribed for her.