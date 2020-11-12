Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 10:52

Gardaí seize machete, drugs and cash in Cork city apartment raid

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €2,000 of suspected LSD, €200 of suspected cannabis herb, €800 in cash, a machete, a knife, a hammer, a mobile phone and two weighing scales. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí have seized suspected drugs, weapons and cash in Cork city.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected criminal activity in Cork city, Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Mulgrave Place at around 1pm yesterday.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

