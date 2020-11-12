Hundreds of jobs set to be created by €78m investment at Cork's Penrose Dock

HUNDREDS of new engineering jobs are expected to be created as part of a significant investment by a US tech company in Cork.

Qualcomm Technologies, a US wireless technology firm is investing €78m into a new Research and Development Centre in Cork City.

They will open the centre at Penrose Dock, with a facility already in operation in Mahon.

TD for Cork North Central, Padraig O’Sullivan has welcomed the news.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “This is a great development for the City. This expansion is expected to create hundreds of jobs over the next four years. Qualcomm is a well-established Research and Development facility in Cork already employing many.

“This expansion is supported by the Government through the IDA. It highlights Cork as a hub for Research and Development.

"This development at Penrose Dock will see state of the art offices built alongside world class labs purposely built to enable continued groundbreaking security and validation work. This will attract additional engineering talent to Cork which is to be welcomed.

“I wish Qualcomm every success. This expansion and investment in our City will, I believe, position Cork as a front runner for continued development of the R&D sector in Ireland” concluded Deputy O’Sullivan.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the announcement was welcome news for Cork.

“Ireland is known for being one of the leading Research, Development and Innovation locations in the world and today’s announcement is further evidence of our strength in this area.

“This announcement from Qualcomm to invest €78m to establish a new Research and Development centre in Cork, is expected to create hundreds of highly-skilled roles over the next four years.

“Our skilled and talented workforce allows companies like Qualcomm to embed and grow their operations here. I wish them every success with their expansion plans.”