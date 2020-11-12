Tyndall Institute celebrates securing 100th Horizon 2020 award

MINISTER for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD has announced that the Tyndall National Institute has succeeded in securing more than 100 Horizon 2020 awards totalling over €56M in funding, making it one of the most successful institutes in Ireland for European funding.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the Tyndall 2019 Annual Report today.

The report shows that in 2019 alone, 17 new projects were funded by H2020 to the value of €10m, a success rate that is three times higher than the European average.

It has been assessed that for every €1 of EU funding channelled through the research framework programme approximately €11 is generated in direct and indirect economic effects through innovations, new technologies and products.

Tyndall also reported income of €42m, up 17% on 2018. They also strengthened their partnerships between researchers and international industry.

The Institute also achieved significant industrial impact through the deployment of platform technologies such as integrated magnetics, as demonstrated through the awarding of a joint patent with Apple Inc.

Tyndall also unveiled a new ambitious strategic plan called ‘Tyndall 2025’.

The main objective of this plan is to double the size of the institute and become a significant player in the international research stage. They also aim to secure a global leadership position for Ireland in deep-tech research