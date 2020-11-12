Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 07:00

Tyndall Institute celebrates securing 100th Horizon 2020 award

Tyndall Institute celebrates securing 100th Horizon 2020 award

Georgios Fagas, Louise Burgoyne, Martin O'Connell and Cian O'Murchu of the EU Programmes Team at Tyndall National Institute.

John Bohane

MINISTER for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD has announced that the Tyndall National Institute has succeeded in securing more than 100 Horizon 2020 awards totalling over €56M in funding, making it one of the most successful institutes in Ireland for European funding.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the Tyndall 2019 Annual Report today. 

The report shows that in 2019 alone, 17 new projects were funded by H2020 to the value of €10m, a success rate that is three times higher than the European average. 

It has been assessed that for every €1 of EU funding channelled through the research framework programme approximately €11 is generated in direct and indirect economic effects through innovations, new technologies and products.

Tyndall also reported income of €42m, up 17% on 2018. They also strengthened their partnerships between researchers and international industry.

The Institute also achieved significant industrial impact through the deployment of platform technologies such as integrated magnetics, as demonstrated through the awarding of a joint patent with Apple Inc.

Tyndall also unveiled a new ambitious strategic plan called ‘Tyndall 2025’. 

The main objective of this plan is to double the size of the institute and become a significant player in the international research stage. They also aim to secure a global leadership position for Ireland in deep-tech research

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest