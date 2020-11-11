Accused makes dash for it after bail refusal

A young man fled from custody at Cork District Court moments after he was refused bail in a case.

Judge Olann Kelleher had just heard the application for bail made by Ricky O’Donovan of Foyle Avenue, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and with an address at Spring Lane in Blackpool, shortly before lunchtime.

The judge refused to grant bail in the case where O’Donovan was accused of three counts of shoplifting from pharmacies in Cork city.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons the judge then remanded Ricky O’Donovan in custody for one week.

O’Donovan grumbled as he was being escorted from the dock to the custody in Courtroom 1 on Anglesea Street. Then suddenly the 29-year-old bolted for the door at the end of the room.

One of the last cases to be dealt with before lunch the court was almost empty at the time.

Sgt. Lyons and four gardaí - Frank Ryan, Danielle Porter, Caitríona Ryan and Ronan McGuckian - all ran after the escapee.

He only got as far as the large hallway outside the room when he was apprehended and a brief struggle ensued.

A few minutes later, gardaí escorted Ricky O’Donovan back into court and back to the door for the custody area. As he walked through the courtroom the young man shouted and swore at gardaí.

His next court appearance will be on November 18 but it will be by video link from prison.

He is charged with stealing €976 worth of cosmetics from Boots in Douglas on October 30, €300 worth of cosmetics from Boots on St. Patrick’s Street on November 7 and stealing cosmetics valued €40 from Boots on St. Patrick’s Street on November 3.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant had denied any involvement in the offences or had at least replied, ‘No comment’, during questioning.